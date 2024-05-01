Triumph Capital Management Invests $612,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Halliburton by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,525,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 4,147,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

