Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.82. 507,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

