Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

THG traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $131.15. 213,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,114. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

