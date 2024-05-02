Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Issues Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 202.88% and a negative return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 10.8 %

BFLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,646. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $181.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.