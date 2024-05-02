Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 25,964 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,926,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,150,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,904.7% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 546,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,002,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 526,097 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.36. 512,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,010. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

