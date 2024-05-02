Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.9% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 133.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 475,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,916,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,122,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,755,807. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

