Critical Survey: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) vs. Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of China has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 19.67% 8.59% 0.74% OMV Aktiengesellschaft 4.17% 8.93% 4.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of China and OMV Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of China and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.85 $33.80 billion $2.59 4.32 OMV Aktiengesellschaft $43.86 billion N/A $1.68 billion $5.17 9.10

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than OMV Aktiengesellschaft. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMV Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Bank of China on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

