Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $40.23

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.23, but opened at $38.35. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 3,200,188 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 130,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

