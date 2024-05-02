John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Gap Down to $100.90

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.90, but opened at $95.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares last traded at $95.76, with a volume of 13,627 shares changing hands.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.08.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
