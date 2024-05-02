John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Gap Down to $100.90

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.90, but opened at $95.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares last traded at $95.76, with a volume of 13,627 shares changing hands.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

