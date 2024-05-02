Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,333 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $315,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.02. 5,594,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,282. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a market cap of $561.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

