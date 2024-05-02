Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $739.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.61. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMP. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

