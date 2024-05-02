Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $67.94 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCC. UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.