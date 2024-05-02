Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $14,058.52 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $14,058.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $15,079.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $14,999.80.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.65. 145,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,326. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,750,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after buying an additional 75,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.