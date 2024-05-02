Seele-N Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.95 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $494,935.40 and approximately $9.95 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,059.30 or 1.00092217 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002115 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.