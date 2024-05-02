Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NHTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 3,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,386. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 million, a P/E ratio of 136.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

