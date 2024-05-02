The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $59.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE QTWO traded up $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $56.56. 507,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,291. Q2 has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,639 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Q2 by 21.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

