VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 280,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 88,385 shares.The stock last traded at $58.18 and had previously closed at $57.92.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $860.18 million, a PE ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1597 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,999.30%.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
