VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 280,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 88,385 shares.The stock last traded at $58.18 and had previously closed at $57.92.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $860.18 million, a PE ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1597 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,999.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.