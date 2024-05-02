Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,831. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $320.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northwest Pipe

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.