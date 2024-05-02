Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,831. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $320.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

