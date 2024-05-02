Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. 11,263,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,576,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $481.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,016,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,868,391. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

