Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 235,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,590. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

