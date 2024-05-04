Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock traded down $20.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. 13,956,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Expedia Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

