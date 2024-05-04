Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.81

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.81 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 36.05 ($0.45). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 35.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 773,953 shares changing hands.

Pendragon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £618.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,185.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.81.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

