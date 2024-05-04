Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $164.74. The company had a trading volume of 615,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

