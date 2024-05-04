Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.13. 933,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.