AJOVista LLC Takes $107,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 485,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.91. 3,444,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,986. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

