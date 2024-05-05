AJOVista LLC Invests $101,000 in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. 111,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.