AJOVista LLC Invests $108,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 786 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,682. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,087,143 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.