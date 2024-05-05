AJOVista LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,795. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

