Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Mills by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

