Sykon Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,094. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.