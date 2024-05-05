TCG Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average of $141.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.