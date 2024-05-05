TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.86 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 80,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.30.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,599. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $170.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

