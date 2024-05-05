UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.45. 2,487,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,659. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

