SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 236.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.96. 1,804,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,513. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

