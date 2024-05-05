Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $227.32. 101,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,375. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.