W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

