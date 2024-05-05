Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 128.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $48.68. 2,262,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

