Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,689 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,958. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

