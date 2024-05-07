Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.66. 94,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 92,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWMN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $512.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $177,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,930 shares in the company, valued at $38,133,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

