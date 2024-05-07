Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. 125,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,067. The stock has a market cap of $977.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

