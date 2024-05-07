EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 309,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,196. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

