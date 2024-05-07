Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 245,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.22. 30,112,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,825,762. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $458.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

