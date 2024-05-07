Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 4,526,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

