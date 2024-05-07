Everpar Advisors LLC Takes $552,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SITE traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.14. The stock had a trading volume of 330,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,120. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SITE. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.