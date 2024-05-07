Hyman Charles D Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 263,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.97. The stock had a trading volume of 348,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

