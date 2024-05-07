Hyman Charles D Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.55. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $165.24 and a 1-year high of $333.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

