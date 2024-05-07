Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 841,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.
JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.75.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
