Insider Selling: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells 3,442 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWK traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -126.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after acquiring an additional 279,866 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,527,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,996,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

