Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 34,090 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,090 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 131.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,491,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.34. The company had a trading volume of 740,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,779. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $213.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

