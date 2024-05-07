Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,006,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.95. 1,212,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,294. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.76.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

